* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Sesame oil increased further due to bullish trend in seeds price. * Palm olien gained due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 13,000 0,825-1,080 10,000 0,855-1,145 Gondal 15,500 840-1,109 15,000 834-1,112 Jasdan 1,500 845-1,081 1,000 860-1,099 Jamnagar 03,000 860-1,110 02,000 885-1,128 Junagadh 07,500 825-1,135 07,000 810-1,133 Keshod 05,000 874-1,146 05,000 840-1,142 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,950-1,080 0,972-1,145 0,825-1,030 0,855-1,085 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,610 1,790-2,074 1,720-2,010 Sesame (Black) 0,172 2,010-2,664 1,955-2,602 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,225 0,625-0,667 0,611-0,660 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-790 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,265 1,950 1,940 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 663 658 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 685 680 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,650 1,610 2,580-2,590 2,520-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil label tin 2,105-2,110 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,730-2,735 2,655-2,660 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed