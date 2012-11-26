* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Sesame oil increased further due to bullish trend in seeds price.
* Palm olien gained due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 13,000 0,825-1,080 10,000 0,855-1,145
Gondal 15,500 840-1,109 15,000 834-1,112
Jasdan 1,500 845-1,081 1,000 860-1,099
Jamnagar 03,000 860-1,110 02,000 885-1,128
Junagadh 07,500 825-1,135 07,000 810-1,133
Keshod 05,000 874-1,146 05,000 840-1,142
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,950-1,080 0,972-1,145 0,825-1,030 0,855-1,085
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,610 1,790-2,074 1,720-2,010
Sesame (Black) 0,172 2,010-2,664 1,955-2,602
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,225 0,625-0,667 0,611-0,660
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-790
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,275 1,265 1,950 1,940
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 663 658 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 685 680 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,650 1,610 2,580-2,590 2,520-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil label tin 2,105-2,110 2,095-2,100
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,130
Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,825-0,830
Sesame oil 2,730-2,735 2,655-2,660
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed