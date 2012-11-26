Groundnut oil prices gained due to thin supply.
1. Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
2. Sesame oil increased due to bullish trend in seeds price.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,950-1,080 0,972-1,145 0,825-1,030 0,855-1,085
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,295 1,265 1,985 1,940
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 670 658 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 692 680 1,095-1,100 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,660 1,610 2,600-2,610 2,520-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,115-2,120 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,125-2,130 2,095-2,100
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,145-2,150 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,160 2,130
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,160-1,165
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 0,830-0,835 0,825-0,830
Sesame oil 2,750-2,755 2,650-2,655
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
13:43 26Nov12 -Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 26
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Sesame oil increased further due to bullish trend in seeds price.
* Palm olien gained due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 13,000 0,825-1,080 10,000 0,855-1,145
Gondal 15,500 840-1,109 15,000 834-1,112
Jasdan 1,500 845-1,081 1,000 860-1,099
Jamnagar 03,000 860-1,110 02,000 885-1,128
Junagadh 07,500 825-1,135 07,000 810-1,133
Keshod 05,000 874-1,146 05,000 840-1,142
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,950-1,080 0,972-1,145 0,825-1,030 0,855-1,085
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,610 1,790-2,074 1,720-2,010
Sesame (Black) 0,172 2,010-2,664 1,955-2,602
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,225 0,625-0,667 0,611-0,660
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-790
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,275 1,265 1,950 1,940
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil
