Groundnut oil prices gained due to thin supply. 1. Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. 2. Sesame oil increased due to bullish trend in seeds price. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,950-1,080 0,972-1,145 0,825-1,030 0,855-1,085 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,265 1,985 1,940 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 670 658 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 692 680 1,095-1,100 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,660 1,610 2,600-2,610 2,520-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,115-2,120 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,125-2,130 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,145-2,150 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,160 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 0,830-0,835 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,750-2,755 2,650-2,655 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:43 26Nov12 -Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 26 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Sesame oil increased further due to bullish trend in seeds price. * Palm olien gained due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 13,000 0,825-1,080 10,000 0,855-1,145 Gondal 15,500 840-1,109 15,000 834-1,112 Jasdan 1,500 845-1,081 1,000 860-1,099 Jamnagar 03,000 860-1,110 02,000 885-1,128 Junagadh 07,500 825-1,135 07,000 810-1,133 Keshod 05,000 874-1,146 05,000 840-1,142 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,950-1,080 0,972-1,145 0,825-1,030 0,855-1,085 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,610 1,790-2,074 1,720-2,010 Sesame (Black) 0,172 2,010-2,664 1,955-2,602 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,225 0,625-0,667 0,611-0,660 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-790 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,265 1,950 1,940 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---