* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices gained further due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Sesame oil moved up due to bullish trend in seeds price.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 12,000 0,830-1,090 13,000 0,825-1,080
Gondal 13,000 825-1,105 15,500 840-1,109
Jasdan 1,000 800-1,060 1,500 845-1,081
Jamnagar 02,000 875-1,118 03,000 860-1,110
Junagadh 06,000 840-1,133 07,500 825-1,135
Keshod 04,000 880-1,148 05,000 874-1,146
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,945-1,090 0,950-1,080 0,830-1,040 0,825-1,030
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,440 1,800-2,110 1,790-2,074
Sesame (Black) 0,266 2,150-2,775 2,010-2,664
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,375 0,625-0,660 0,625-0,667
Rapeseeds 015 750-785 760-790
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,305 1,295 1,995 1,985
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,060 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 670 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 692 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,690 1,660 2,650-2,660 2,600-2,610
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,125-2,130 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil label tin 2,135-2,140 2,125-2,130
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,155-2,160 2,145-2,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,170 2,160
Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 2,800-2,805 2,750-2,755
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed