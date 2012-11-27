* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices gained further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Sesame oil moved up due to bullish trend in seeds price. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,830-1,090 13,000 0,825-1,080 Gondal 13,000 825-1,105 15,500 840-1,109 Jasdan 1,000 800-1,060 1,500 845-1,081 Jamnagar 02,000 875-1,118 03,000 860-1,110 Junagadh 06,000 840-1,133 07,500 825-1,135 Keshod 04,000 880-1,148 05,000 874-1,146 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,945-1,090 0,950-1,080 0,830-1,040 0,825-1,030 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,440 1,800-2,110 1,790-2,074 Sesame (Black) 0,266 2,150-2,775 2,010-2,664 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,375 0,625-0,660 0,625-0,667 Rapeseeds 015 750-785 760-790 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,305 1,295 1,995 1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,060 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 692 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,690 1,660 2,650-2,660 2,600-2,610 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,125-2,130 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil label tin 2,135-2,140 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,155-2,160 2,145-2,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,170 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 2,800-2,805 2,750-2,755 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed