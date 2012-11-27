1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to short supply.
2. Sesame oil increased due to bullish trend in seeds price.
3. Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,945-1,090 0,950-1,080 0,830-1,040 0,825-1,030
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,195-1,200 1,105-1,110 1,115-1,120
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,210-1,211 1,120-1,121 1,130-1,131
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,295 1,995 1,985
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,060 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 670 670 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 692 692 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,700 1,660 2,660-2,670 2,600-2,610
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,130-2,135 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,140-2,145 2,125-2,130
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,160-2,165 2,145-2,150
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,170 2,160
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 2,810-2,815 2,750-2,755
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 29,500-29,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices gained further due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Sesame oil moved up due to bullish trend in seeds price.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 12,000 0,830-1,090 13,000 0,825-1,080
Gondal 13,000 825-1,105 15,500 840-1,109
Jasdan 1,000 800-1,060 1,500 845-1,081
Jamnagar 02,000 875-1,118 03,000 860-1,110
Junagadh 06,000 840-1,133 07,500 825-1,135
Keshod 04,000 880-1,148 05,000 874-1,146
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,945-1,090 0,950-1,080 0,830-1,040 0,825-1,030
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,440 1,800-2,110 1,790-2,074
Sesame (Black) 0,266 2,150-2,775 2,010-2,664
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,375 0,625-0,660 0,625-0,667
Rapeseeds 015 750-785 760-790
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,305 1,295 1,995 1,985
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,060 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 670 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 692 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,690 1,660 2,650-2,660 2,600-2,610
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
