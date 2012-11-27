1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to short supply. 2. Sesame oil increased due to bullish trend in seeds price. 3. Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,945-1,090 0,950-1,080 0,830-1,040 0,825-1,030 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,195-1,200 1,105-1,110 1,115-1,120 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,210-1,211 1,120-1,121 1,130-1,131 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,295 1,995 1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,060 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 670 670 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 692 692 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,700 1,660 2,660-2,670 2,600-2,610 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,130-2,135 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,140-2,145 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,160-2,165 2,145-2,150 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,170 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 2,810-2,815 2,750-2,755 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 29,500-29,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices gained further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Sesame oil moved up due to bullish trend in seeds price. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,830-1,090 13,000 0,825-1,080 Gondal 13,000 825-1,105 15,500 840-1,109 Jasdan 1,000 800-1,060 1,500 845-1,081 Jamnagar 02,000 875-1,118 03,000 860-1,110 Junagadh 06,000 840-1,133 07,500 825-1,135 Keshod 04,000 880-1,148 05,000 874-1,146 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,945-1,090 0,950-1,080 0,830-1,040 0,825-1,030 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,440 1,800-2,110 1,790-2,074 Sesame (Black) 0,266 2,150-2,775 2,010-2,664 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,375 0,625-0,660 0,625-0,667 Rapeseeds 015 750-785 760-790 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,305 1,295 1,995 1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,060 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 692 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,690 1,660 2,650-2,660 2,600-2,610 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 [Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]