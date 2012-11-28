* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,825-1,070 12,000 0,830-1,090 Gondal 12,000 810-1,098 13,000 825-1,105 Jasdan 1,000 806-1,050 1,000 800-1,060 Jamnagar 04,000 880-1,095 02,000 875-1,118 Junagadh 06,000 821-1,109 06,000 840-1,133 Keshod 03,000 850-1,126 04,000 880-1,148 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,943-1,070 0,945-1,090 0,825-1,044 0,830-1,040 (auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,760 1,830-2,160 1,800-2,110 Sesame (Black) 0,260 2,130-2,760 2,150-2,775 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,640-0,657 0,625-0,660 Rapeseeds 005 750-780 750-785 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,300 1,970 1,995 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,060 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 667 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 689 692 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,700 1,700 2,660-2,670 2,660-2,670 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,170 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 2,810-2,815 2,810-2,815 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed