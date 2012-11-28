1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,943-1,070 0,945-1,090 0,825-1,044 0,830-1,040
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,185-1,190 1,085-1,090 1,105-1,110
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,200-1,201 1,100-1,101 1,120-1,121
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,290 1,300 1,980 1,995
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,060
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 665 670 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 687 692 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,700 1,700 2,660-2,670 2,660-2,670
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,120-2,125 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,130-2,135 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,150-2,155 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,160 2,170
Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 2,810-2,815 2,810-2,815
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 29,500-29,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 0,825-1,070 12,000 0,830-1,090
Gondal 12,000 810-1,098 13,000 825-1,105
Jasdan 1,000 806-1,050 1,000 800-1,060
Jamnagar 04,000 880-1,095 02,000 875-1,118
Junagadh 06,000 821-1,109 06,000 840-1,133
Keshod 03,000 850-1,126 04,000 880-1,148
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,943-1,070 0,945-1,090 0,825-1,044 0,830-1,040
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,760 1,830-2,160 1,800-2,110
Sesame (Black) 0,260 2,130-2,760 2,150-2,775
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,450 0,640-0,657 0,625-0,660
Rapeseeds 005 750-780 750-785
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,300 1,970 1,995
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,060
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 667 670 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 689 692 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,700 1,700 2,660-2,670 2,660-2,670
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,170
Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 2,810-2,815 2,810-2,815
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/
Wednesday, 28 November 2012 14:48:26RTRS {C}ENDS