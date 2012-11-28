1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,943-1,070 0,945-1,090 0,825-1,044 0,830-1,040 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,185-1,190 1,085-1,090 1,105-1,110 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,200-1,201 1,100-1,101 1,120-1,121 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,290 1,300 1,980 1,995 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,060 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 665 670 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 687 692 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,700 1,700 2,660-2,670 2,660-2,670 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,120-2,125 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,130-2,135 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,150-2,155 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,160 2,170 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 2,810-2,815 2,810-2,815 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 29,500-29,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,825-1,070 12,000 0,830-1,090 Gondal 12,000 810-1,098 13,000 825-1,105 Jasdan 1,000 806-1,050 1,000 800-1,060 Jamnagar 04,000 880-1,095 02,000 875-1,118 Junagadh 06,000 821-1,109 06,000 840-1,133 Keshod 03,000 850-1,126 04,000 880-1,148 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,943-1,070 0,945-1,090 0,825-1,044 0,830-1,040 (auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,760 1,830-2,160 1,800-2,110 Sesame (Black) 0,260 2,130-2,760 2,150-2,775 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,640-0,657 0,625-0,660 Rapeseeds 005 750-780 750-785 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,300 1,970 1,995 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,060 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 667 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 689 692 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,700 1,700 2,660-2,670 2,660-2,670 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,170 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 2,810-2,815 2,810-2,815 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed