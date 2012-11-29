* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand. * Sesame oil increased due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,828-1,065 10,000 0,825-1,070 Gondal 11,000 814-1,085 12,000 810-1,098 Jasdan 1,000 800-1,058 1,000 806-1,050 Jamnagar 03,000 840-1,078 04,000 880-1,095 Junagadh 05,000 825-1,089 06,000 821-1,109 Keshod 03,500 857-1,100 03,000 850-1,126 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,950-1,065 0,943-1,070 0,828-1,038 0,825-1,044 (auction price) Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,200 1,830-2,115 1,830-2,160 Sesame (Black) 0,240 2,130-2,765 2,130-2,760 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,175 0,636-0,658 0,640-0,657 Rapeseeds 050 760-780 750-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,290 1,970 1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 662 665 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 684 687 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,770 1,700 2,760-2,770 2,660-2,670 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,810-2,815 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed