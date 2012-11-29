1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from consumers. 2. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. 3. Sesame oil increased due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,950-1,065 0,943-1,070 0,828-1,038 0,825-1,044 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,285 1,290 1,975 1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 665 665 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 687 687 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,770 1,700 2,760-2,770 2,660-2,670 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,115-2,120 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,125-2,130 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,160 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,810-2,815 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 29,500-29,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand. * Sesame oil increased due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,828-1,065 10,000 0,825-1,070 Gondal 11,000 814-1,085 12,000 810-1,098 Jasdan 1,000 800-1,058 1,000 806-1,050 Jamnagar 03,000 840-1,078 04,000 880-1,095 Junagadh 05,000 825-1,089 06,000 821-1,109 Keshod 03,500 857-1,100 03,000 850-1,126 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,950-1,065 0,943-1,070 0,828-1,038 0,825-1,044 (auction price) Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,200 1,830-2,115 1,830-2,160 Sesame (Black) 0,240 2,130-2,765 2,130-2,760 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,175 0,636-0,658 0,640-0,657 Rapeseeds 050 760-780 750-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,290 1,970 1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. [Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]