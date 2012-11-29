1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from
consumers.
2. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
3. Sesame oil increased due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,950-1,065 0,943-1,070 0,828-1,038 0,825-1,044
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,285 1,290 1,975 1,980
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 665 665 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 687 687 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,770 1,700 2,760-2,770 2,660-2,670
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,115-2,120 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,125-2,130 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,160 2,160
Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,825-0,830
Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,810-2,815
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 29,500-29,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Sesame oil increased due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 09,000 0,828-1,065 10,000 0,825-1,070
Gondal 11,000 814-1,085 12,000 810-1,098
Jasdan 1,000 800-1,058 1,000 806-1,050
Jamnagar 03,000 840-1,078 04,000 880-1,095
Junagadh 05,000 825-1,089 06,000 821-1,109
Keshod 03,500 857-1,100 03,000 850-1,126
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,950-1,065 0,943-1,070 0,828-1,038 0,825-1,044
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,200 1,830-2,115 1,830-2,160
Sesame (Black) 0,240 2,130-2,765 2,130-2,760
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,175 0,636-0,658 0,640-0,657
Rapeseeds 050 760-780 750-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,290 1,970 1,980
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
