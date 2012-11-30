* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 0,818-1,105 09,000 0,828-1,065
Gondal 10,500 825-1,098 11,000 814-1,085
Jasdan 1,000 814-1,060 1,000 800-1,058
Jamnagar 04,000 855-1,080 03,000 840-1,078
Junagadh 06,000 812-1,095 05,000 825-1,089
Keshod 04,000 875-1,107 03,500 857-1,100
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,940-1,105 0,950-1,065 0,818-1,055 0,828-1,038
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,600 1,950-2,070 1,830-2,115
Sesame (Black) 0,350 2,200-2,670 2,130-2,765
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,305 0,637-0,653 0,636-0,658
Rapeseeds 005 760-780 760-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,285 1,970 1,975
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 663 665 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 685 687 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,125-2,130
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,145-2,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,160
Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed