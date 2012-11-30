Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
1. Palm olien moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
2. Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,940-1,105 0,950-1,065 0,818-1,055 0,828-1,038
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,285 1,965 1,975
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,040 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 658 665 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 680 687 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,120-2,125 2,125-2,130
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,145-2,150
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,150 2,160
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 29,500-29,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 0,818-1,105 09,000 0,828-1,065
Gondal 10,500 825-1,098 11,000 814-1,085
Jasdan 1,000 814-1,060 1,000 800-1,058
Jamnagar 04,000 855-1,080 03,000 840-1,078
Junagadh 06,000 812-1,095 05,000 825-1,089
Keshod 04,000 875-1,107 03,500 857-1,100
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,940-1,105 0,950-1,065 0,818-1,055 0,828-1,038
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,600 1,950-2,070 1,830-2,115
Sesame (Black) 0,350 2,200-2,670 2,130-2,765
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,305 0,637-0,653 0,636-0,658
Rapeseeds 005 760-780 760-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,285 1,970 1,975
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 663
[Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]