Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. 1. Palm olien moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 2. Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,940-1,105 0,950-1,065 0,818-1,055 0,828-1,038 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,285 1,965 1,975 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,040 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 658 665 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 680 687 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,120-2,125 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,145-2,150 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,150 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 29,500-29,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,818-1,105 09,000 0,828-1,065 Gondal 10,500 825-1,098 11,000 814-1,085 Jasdan 1,000 814-1,060 1,000 800-1,058 Jamnagar 04,000 855-1,080 03,000 840-1,078 Junagadh 06,000 812-1,095 05,000 825-1,089 Keshod 04,000 875-1,107 03,500 857-1,100 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,940-1,105 0,950-1,065 0,818-1,055 0,828-1,038 (auction price) Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,600 1,950-2,070 1,830-2,115 Sesame (Black) 0,350 2,200-2,670 2,130-2,765 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,305 0,637-0,653 0,636-0,658 Rapeseeds 005 760-780 760-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,285 1,970 1,975 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 663 [Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]