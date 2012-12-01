* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,825-1,125 10,000 0,818-1,105 Gondal 10,000 822-1,113 10,500 825-1,098 Jasdan 1,000 817-1,080 1,000 814-1,060 Jamnagar 03,000 850-1,102 04,000 855-1,080 Junagadh 05,000 823-1,117 06,000 812-1,095 Keshod 04,000 876-1,126 04,000 875-1,107 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,950-1,125 0,940-1,105 0,825-1,060 0,818-1,055 (auction price) Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,650-2,021 1,950-2,070 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,340-2,640 2,200-2,670 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,425 0,643-0,664 0,637-0,653 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,280 1,960 1,965 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 658 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 680 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,105-2,110 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil label tin 2,115-2,120 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,135-2,140 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed