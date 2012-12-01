1. Groundnut oil prices held steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped further due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,950-1,125 0,940-1,105 0,825-1,060 0,818-1,055 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,965 1,965 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,040 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 650 658 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 672 680 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,150 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 29,500-29,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,825-1,125 10,000 0,818-1,105 Gondal 10,000 822-1,113 10,500 825-1,098 Jasdan 1,000 817-1,080 1,000 814-1,060 Jamnagar 03,000 850-1,102 04,000 855-1,080 Junagadh 05,000 823-1,117 06,000 812-1,095 Keshod 04,000 876-1,126 04,000 875-1,107 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,950-1,125 0,940-1,105 0,825-1,060 0,818-1,055 (auction price) Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,650-2,021 1,950-2,070 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,340-2,640 2,200-2,670 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,425 0,643-0,664 0,637-0,653 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,280 1,960 1,965 Groundnut oil refined [Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]