1. Groundnut oil prices held steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped further due to selling pressure from refinery
units.
3. Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,950-1,125 0,940-1,105 0,825-1,060 0,818-1,055
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,965 1,965
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,040 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 650 658 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 672 680 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,150 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165
Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 29,500-29,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 09,000 0,825-1,125 10,000 0,818-1,105
Gondal 10,000 822-1,113 10,500 825-1,098
Jasdan 1,000 817-1,080 1,000 814-1,060
Jamnagar 03,000 850-1,102 04,000 855-1,080
Junagadh 05,000 823-1,117 06,000 812-1,095
Keshod 04,000 876-1,126 04,000 875-1,107
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,950-1,125 0,940-1,105 0,825-1,060 0,818-1,055
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,640 1,650-2,021 1,950-2,070
Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,340-2,640 2,200-2,670
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,425 0,643-0,664 0,637-0,653
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,275 1,280 1,960 1,965
Groundnut oil refined
[Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]