* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 60,000 versus 50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 09,000-0,10,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 8,500 810-1,111 9,000 825-1,125
Gondal 12,000 825-1,124 10,000 822-1,113
Jasdan 1,000 814-1,089 1,000 817-1,080
Jamnagar 4,000 843-1,105 3,000 850-1,102
Junagadh 6,000 830-1,109 5,000 823-1,117
Keshod 4,000 860-1,133 4,000 876-1,126
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 940-1,111 950-1,125 810-1,050 825-1,060
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 520 1,825-2,031 1,650-2,021
Sesame (Black) 300 2,300-2,625 2,340-2,640
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 225 645-0,663 643-0,664
Rapeseeds --- ----000 760-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,965 1,965
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 648 650 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 670 672 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770
Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155
Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330
Palm oil 805-0,810 815-0,820
Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed