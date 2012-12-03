* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 60,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 09,000-0,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 8,500 810-1,111 9,000 825-1,125 Gondal 12,000 825-1,124 10,000 822-1,113 Jasdan 1,000 814-1,089 1,000 817-1,080 Jamnagar 4,000 843-1,105 3,000 850-1,102 Junagadh 6,000 830-1,109 5,000 823-1,117 Keshod 4,000 860-1,133 4,000 876-1,126 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 940-1,111 950-1,125 810-1,050 825-1,060 (auction price) Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 520 1,825-2,031 1,650-2,021 Sesame (Black) 300 2,300-2,625 2,340-2,640 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 225 645-0,663 643-0,664 Rapeseeds --- ----000 760-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,965 1,965 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 648 650 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 670 672 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Palm oil 805-0,810 815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed