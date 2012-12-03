1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,940-1,111 0,950-1,125 0,810-1,050 0,825-1,060 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,165-1,170 1,105-1,110 1,085-1,090 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,180-1,181 1,120-1,121 1,100-1,101 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,285 1,280 1,970 1,965 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 645 650 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 667 672 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,120-2,125 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,130-2,135 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,150-2,155 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,160 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Palm olein 0,805-0,810 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 29,500-29,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 60,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 09,000-0,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 8,500 810-1,111 9,000 825-1,125 Gondal 12,000 825-1,124 10,000 822-1,113 Jasdan 1,000 814-1,089 1,000 817-1,080 Jamnagar 4,000 843-1,105 3,000 850-1,102 Junagadh 6,000 830-1,109 5,000 823-1,117 Keshod 4,000 860-1,133 4,000 876-1,126 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 940-1,111 950-1,125 810-1,050 825-1,060 (auction price) Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 520 1,825-2,031 1,650-2,021 Sesame (Black) 300 2,300-2,625 2,340-2,640 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 225 645-0,663 643-0,664 Rapeseeds --- ----000 760-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,965 1,965 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 648 650 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 670 672 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Palm oil 805-0,810 815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed