1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,940-1,111 0,950-1,125 0,810-1,050 0,825-1,060
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,165-1,170 1,105-1,110 1,085-1,090
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,180-1,181 1,120-1,121 1,100-1,101
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,285 1,280 1,970 1,965
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 645 650 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 667 672 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,120-2,125 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,130-2,135 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,150-2,155 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,160 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155
Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330
Palm olein 0,805-0,810 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 29,500-29,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 60,000 versus 50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 09,000-0,10,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 8,500 810-1,111 9,000 825-1,125
Gondal 12,000 825-1,124 10,000 822-1,113
Jasdan 1,000 814-1,089 1,000 817-1,080
Jamnagar 4,000 843-1,105 3,000 850-1,102
Junagadh 6,000 830-1,109 5,000 823-1,117
Keshod 4,000 860-1,133 4,000 876-1,126
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 940-1,111 950-1,125 810-1,050 825-1,060
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 520 1,825-2,031 1,650-2,021
Sesame (Black) 300 2,300-2,625 2,340-2,640
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 225 645-0,663 643-0,664
Rapeseeds --- ----000 760-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,965 1,965
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 648 650 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 670 672 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770
Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155
Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330
Palm oil 805-0,810 815-0,820
Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
