* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 0,825-1,125 08,500 0,810-1,111 Gondal 16,000 828-1,132 12,000 825-1,124 Jasdan 1,000 816-1,100 1,000 814-1,089 Jamnagar 02,000 850-1,123 04,000 843-1,105 Junagadh 06,500 842-1,115 06,000 830-1,109 Keshod 04,000 875-1,135 04,000 860-1,133 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,950-1,125 0,940-1,111 0,825-1,075 0,810-1,050 (auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,720 1,750-2,006 1,825-2,031 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,220-2,585 2,300-2,625 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,480 0,647-0,665 0,645-0,663 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,285 1,965 1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 667 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,115-2,120 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil label tin 2,125-2,130 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,805-0,810 Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed