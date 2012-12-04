* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 15,000 0,825-1,125 08,500 0,810-1,111
Gondal 16,000 828-1,132 12,000 825-1,124
Jasdan 1,000 816-1,100 1,000 814-1,089
Jamnagar 02,000 850-1,123 04,000 843-1,105
Junagadh 06,500 842-1,115 06,000 830-1,109
Keshod 04,000 875-1,135 04,000 860-1,133
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,950-1,125 0,940-1,111 0,825-1,075 0,810-1,050
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,720 1,750-2,006 1,825-2,031
Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,220-2,585 2,300-2,625
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,480 0,647-0,665 0,645-0,663
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,285 1,965 1,970
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 645 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 667 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,115-2,120 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil label tin 2,125-2,130 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,160
Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330
Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,805-0,810
Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed