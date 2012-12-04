1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to sufficient supply. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to continued selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,950-1,125 0,940-1,111 0,825-1,075 0,810-1,050 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,185-1,190 1,075-1,080 1,105-1,110 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,200-1,201 1,090-1,091 1,120-1,121 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,285 1,960 1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 628 645 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 650 667 1,050-1,055 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,115-2,120 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,125-2,130 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,160 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Palm olein 0,800-0,805 0,805-0,810 Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,000-28,100 28,500-28,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:35 04Dec12 -Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 04 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 0,825-1,125 08,500 0,810-1,111 Gondal 16,000 828-1,132 12,000 825-1,124 Jasdan 1,000 816-1,100 1,000 814-1,089 Jamnagar 02,000 850-1,123 04,000 843-1,105 Junagadh 06,500 842-1,115 06,000 830-1,109 Keshod 04,000 875-1,135 04,000 860-1,133 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,950-1,125 0,940-1,111 0,825-1,075 0,810-1,050 (auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,720 1,750-2,006 1,825-2,031 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,220-2,585 2,300-2,625 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,480 0,647-0,665 0,645-0,663 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,285 1,965 1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 667 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,115-2,120 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil label tin 2,125-2,130 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,805-0,810 Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor [Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]