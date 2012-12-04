1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to sufficient supply.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to continued selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,950-1,125 0,940-1,111 0,825-1,075 0,810-1,050
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,185-1,190 1,075-1,080 1,105-1,110
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,200-1,201 1,090-1,091 1,120-1,121
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,285 1,960 1,970
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 628 645 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 650 667 1,050-1,055 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,115-2,120 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,125-2,130 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,160 2,160
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330
Palm olein 0,800-0,805 0,805-0,810
Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,000-28,100 28,500-28,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
15:35 04Dec12 -Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 04
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 15,000 0,825-1,125 08,500 0,810-1,111
Gondal 16,000 828-1,132 12,000 825-1,124
Jasdan 1,000 816-1,100 1,000 814-1,089
Jamnagar 02,000 850-1,123 04,000 843-1,105
Junagadh 06,500 842-1,115 06,000 830-1,109
Keshod 04,000 875-1,135 04,000 860-1,133
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,950-1,125 0,940-1,111 0,825-1,075 0,810-1,050
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,720 1,750-2,006 1,825-2,031
Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,220-2,585 2,300-2,625
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,480 0,647-0,665 0,645-0,663
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,285 1,965 1,970
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 645 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 667 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,115-2,120 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil label tin 2,125-2,130 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,160
Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330
Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,805-0,810
Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor
