* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,830-1,100 15,000 0,825-1,125 Gondal 10,500 835-1,113 16,000 828-1,132 Jasdan 1,000 820-1,089 1,000 816-1,100 Jamnagar 02,500 832-1,097 02,000 850-1,123 Junagadh 05,500 825-1,118 06,500 842-1,115 Keshod 04,000 860-1,137 04,000 875-1,135 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,920-1,100 0,950-1,125 0,830-1,050 0,825-1,075 (auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,720 1,750-2,003 1,750-2,006 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,250-2,575 2,220-2,585 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,950 0,644-0,663 0,647-0,665 Rapeseeds 005 700-780 760-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,280 1,955 1,960 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 650 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,145-2,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed