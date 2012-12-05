1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,920-1,100 0,950-1,125 0,830-1,050 0,825-1,075
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,155-1,160 1,055-1,060 1,075-1,080
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,170-1,171 1,070-1,071 1,090-1,091
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,960 1,960
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 625 628 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 647 650 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,115-2,120 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,145-2,150 2,145-2,150
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,160 2,160
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,325-1,330
Palm olein 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,500-27,600 28,000-28,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
15:30 05Dec12 -Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 05
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 08,000 0,830-1,100 15,000 0,825-1,125
Gondal 10,500 835-1,113 16,000 828-1,132
Jasdan 1,000 820-1,089 1,000 816-1,100
Jamnagar 02,500 832-1,097 02,000 850-1,123
Junagadh 05,500 825-1,118 06,500 842-1,115
Keshod 04,000 860-1,137 04,000 875-1,135
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,920-1,100 0,950-1,125 0,830-1,050 0,825-1,075
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,720 1,750-2,003 1,750-2,006
Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,250-2,575 2,220-2,585
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,950 0,644-0,663 0,647-0,665
Rapeseeds 005 700-780 760-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,275 1,280 1,955 1,960
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 628 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 650 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,125-2,130
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,145-2,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,160
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330
Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
