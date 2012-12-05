1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,920-1,100 0,950-1,125 0,830-1,050 0,825-1,075 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,155-1,160 1,055-1,060 1,075-1,080 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,170-1,171 1,070-1,071 1,090-1,091 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,960 1,960 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 628 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 647 650 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,115-2,120 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,145-2,150 2,145-2,150 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,160 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,325-1,330 Palm olein 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,500-27,600 28,000-28,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:30 05Dec12 -Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 05 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,830-1,100 15,000 0,825-1,125 Gondal 10,500 835-1,113 16,000 828-1,132 Jasdan 1,000 820-1,089 1,000 816-1,100 Jamnagar 02,500 832-1,097 02,000 850-1,123 Junagadh 05,500 825-1,118 06,500 842-1,115 Keshod 04,000 860-1,137 04,000 875-1,135 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,920-1,100 0,950-1,125 0,830-1,050 0,825-1,075 (auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,720 1,750-2,003 1,750-2,006 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,250-2,575 2,220-2,585 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,950 0,644-0,663 0,647-0,665 Rapeseeds 005 700-780 760-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,280 1,955 1,960 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 650 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,770 1,770 2,760-2,770 2,760-2,770 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,145-2,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed