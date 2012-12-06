* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,500 0,830-1,104 08,000 0,830-1,100 Gondal 10,000 836-1,106 10,500 835-1,113 Jasdan 1,000 810-1,085 1,000 820-1,089 Jamnagar 02,000 825-1,104 02,500 832-1,097 Junagadh 04,000 837-1,113 05,500 825-1,118 Keshod 04,000 878-1,129 04,000 860-1,137 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,920-1,104 0,920-1,100 0,830-1,050 0,830-1,050 (auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,560 1,700-2,025 1,750-2,003 Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,100-2,575 2,250-2,575 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,550 0,651-0,666 0,644-0,663 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,285 1,280 1,965 1,960 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,050 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 647 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,790 1,770 2,790-2,800 2,760-2,770 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,120-2,125 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil label tin 2,130-2,135 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,150-2,155 2,145-2,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,160 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,940-2,945 2,910-2,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed