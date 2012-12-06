1. Groundnut oil prices held flat due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand. 3. Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,920-1,104 0,920-1,100 0,830-1,050 0,830-1,050 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,960 1,960 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 647 647 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,790 1,770 2,790-2,800 2,760-2,770 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,115-2,120 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,145-2,150 2,145-2,150 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,160 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,320-1,325 Palm olein 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,940-2,945 2,910-2,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,500-27,600 27,500-27,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:35 06Dec12 -Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 06 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed