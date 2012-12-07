* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,000 0,831-1,098 08,500 0,830-1,104
Gondal 10,000 825-1,100 10,000 836-1,106
Jasdan 1,000 821-1,077 1,000 810-1,085
Jamnagar 02,500 834-1,090 02,000 825-1,104
Junagadh 05,000 810-1,087 04,000 837-1,113
Keshod 04,000 840-1,105 04,000 878-1,129
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,921-1,098 0,920-1,104 0,831-1,042 0,830-1,050
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,800 1,750-2,011 1,700-2,025
Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,100-2,580 2,100-2,575
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,089 0,650-0,668 0,651-0,666
Rapeseeds 020 720-780 700-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,275 1,280 1,955 1,960
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 625 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 644 647 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,790 1,790 2,790-2,800 2,790-2,800
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,125-2,130
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,145-2,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,160
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
Sesame oil 2,940-2,945 2,940-2,945
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed