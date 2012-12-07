* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,831-1,098 08,500 0,830-1,104 Gondal 10,000 825-1,100 10,000 836-1,106 Jasdan 1,000 821-1,077 1,000 810-1,085 Jamnagar 02,500 834-1,090 02,000 825-1,104 Junagadh 05,000 810-1,087 04,000 837-1,113 Keshod 04,000 840-1,105 04,000 878-1,129 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,921-1,098 0,920-1,104 0,831-1,042 0,830-1,050 (auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,800 1,750-2,011 1,700-2,025 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,100-2,580 2,100-2,575 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,089 0,650-0,668 0,651-0,666 Rapeseeds 020 720-780 700-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,280 1,955 1,960 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 644 647 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,790 1,790 2,790-2,800 2,790-2,800 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,145-2,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,940-2,945 2,940-2,945 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed