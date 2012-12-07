1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and
selling.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,921-1,098 0,920-1,104 0,831-1,042 0,830-1,050
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,135-1,140 1,035-1,040 1,055-1,060
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,150-1,151 1,050-1,051 1,070-1,071
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,960 1,960
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 615 625 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 637 647 1,030-1,035 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,790 1,790 2,790-2,800 2,790-2,800
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,115-2,120 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,145-2,150 2,145-2,150
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,160 2,160
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm olein 0,795-0,800 0,800-0,805
Sesame oil 2,940-2,945 2,940-2,945
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,500-27,600 27,500-27,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
18:13 07Dec12 RTRS-Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Dec 07
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,000 0,831-1,098 08,500 0,830-1,104
Gondal 10,000 825-1,100 10,000 836-1,106
Jasdan 1,000 821-1,077 1,000 810-1,085
Jamnagar 02,500 834-1,090 02,000 825-1,104
Junagadh 05,000 810-1,087 04,000 837-1,113
Keshod 04,000 840-1,105 04,000 878-1,129
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,921-1,098 0,920-1,104 0,831-1,042 0,830-1,050
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,800 1,750-2,011 1,700-2,025
Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,100-2,580 2,100-2,575
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,089 0,650-0,668 0,651-0,666
Rapeseeds 020 720-780 700-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,275 1,280 1,955 1,960
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 625 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 644 647 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,790 1,790 2,790-2,800 2,790-2,800
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,125-2,130
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,145-2,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,160
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
Sesame oil 2,940-2,945 2,940-2,945
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
