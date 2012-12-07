1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,921-1,098 0,920-1,104 0,831-1,042 0,830-1,050 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,135-1,140 1,035-1,040 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,150-1,151 1,050-1,051 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,960 1,960 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 615 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 637 647 1,030-1,035 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,790 1,790 2,790-2,800 2,790-2,800 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,115-2,120 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,145-2,150 2,145-2,150 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,160 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 0,795-0,800 0,800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,940-2,945 2,940-2,945 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,500-27,600 27,500-27,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 18:13 07Dec12 RTRS-Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Dec 07 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,831-1,098 08,500 0,830-1,104 Gondal 10,000 825-1,100 10,000 836-1,106 Jasdan 1,000 821-1,077 1,000 810-1,085 Jamnagar 02,500 834-1,090 02,000 825-1,104 Junagadh 05,000 810-1,087 04,000 837-1,113 Keshod 04,000 840-1,105 04,000 878-1,129 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,921-1,098 0,920-1,104 0,831-1,042 0,830-1,050 (auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,800 1,750-2,011 1,700-2,025 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,100-2,580 2,100-2,575 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,089 0,650-0,668 0,651-0,666 Rapeseeds 020 720-780 700-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,280 1,955 1,960 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 644 647 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,790 1,790 2,790-2,800 2,790-2,800 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,145-2,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,940-2,945 2,940-2,945 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed