* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted selling from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped further due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,832-1,092 07,000 0,831-1,098 Gondal 08,000 843-1,103 10,000 825-1,100 Jasdan 1,000 826-1,064 1,000 821-1,077 Jamnagar 03,000 835-1,102 02,500 834-1,090 Junagadh 05,000 800-1,075 05,000 810-1,087 Keshod 04,000 850-1,093 04,000 840-1,105 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,922-1,092 0,921-1,098 0,832-1,042 0,831-1,042 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,500 1,751-2,011 1,750-2,011 Sesame (Black) 0,275 2,100-2,575 2,100-2,580 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,225 0,646-0,663 0,650-0,668 Rapeseeds 045 700-755 720-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,280 1,950 1,960 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 637 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,790 1,790 2,790-2,800 2,790-2,800 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,145-2,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 Sesame oil 2,940-2,945 2,940-2,945 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed