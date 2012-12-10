* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,833-1,085 06,000 0,832-1,092 Gondal 09,500 850-1,092 08,000 843-1,103 Jasdan 1,000 840-1,065 1,000 826-1,064 Jamnagar 04,000 860-1,105 03,000 835-1,102 Junagadh 06,000 815-1,066 05,000 800-1,075 Keshod 04,500 850-1,105 04,000 850-1,093 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,923-1,085 0,922-1,092 0,833-1,035 0,832-1,042 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,120 1,751-2,015 1,751-2,011 Sesame (Black) 0,325 2,125-2,581 2,100-2,575 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,475 0,653-0,666 0,646-0,663 Rapeseeds 055 701-770 700-755 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,275 1,960 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 630 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,790 1,790 2,790-2,800 2,790-2,800 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,115-2,120 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil label tin 2,125-2,130 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,145-2,150 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 Sesame oil 2,940-2,945 2,940-2,945 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed