* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 60,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 7,000 833-1,085 6,000 832-1,092 Gondal 9,500 850-1,092 8,000 843-1,103 Jasdan 1,000 840-1,065 1,000 826-1,064 Jamnagar 4,000 860-1,105 3,000 835-1,102 Junagadh 6,000 815-1,066 5,000 800-1,075 Keshod 4,500 850-1,105 4,000 850-1,093 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 923-1,085 922-1,092 833-1,035 832-1,042 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,120 1,751-2,015 1,751-2,011 Sesame (Black) 325 2,125-2,581 2,100-2,575 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 475 653-0,666 646-0,663 Rapeseeds 55 701-770 700-755 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,275 1,960 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 630 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,790 1,790 2,790-2,800 2,790-2,800 Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,115-2,120 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil label tin 2,125-2,130 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,145-2,150 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 795-0,800 795-0,800 Sesame oil 2,940-2,945 2,940-2,945 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 923-1,085 922-1,092 833-1,035 832-1,042 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,275 1,955 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,040 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 608 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 630 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,790 1,790 2,790-2,800 2,790-2,800 Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,150 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 795-0,800 795-0,800 Sesame oil 2,940-2,945 2,940-2,945 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,600-27,700 27,500-27,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed