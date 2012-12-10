* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 60,000 versus 50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 7,000 833-1,085 6,000 832-1,092
Gondal 9,500 850-1,092 8,000 843-1,103
Jasdan 1,000 840-1,065 1,000 826-1,064
Jamnagar 4,000 860-1,105 3,000 835-1,102
Junagadh 6,000 815-1,066 5,000 800-1,075
Keshod 4,500 850-1,105 4,000 850-1,093
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 923-1,085 922-1,092 833-1,035 832-1,042
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,120 1,751-2,015 1,751-2,011
Sesame (Black) 325 2,125-2,581 2,100-2,575
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 475 653-0,666 646-0,663
Rapeseeds 55 701-770 700-755
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,275 1,960 1,955
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 608 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 630 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,790 1,790 2,790-2,800 2,790-2,800
Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,115-2,120 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil label tin 2,125-2,130 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,145-2,150 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 795-0,800 795-0,800
Sesame oil 2,940-2,945 2,940-2,945
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 923-1,085 922-1,092 833-1,035 832-1,042
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,275 1,275 1,955 1,955
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,040 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 610 608 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 632 630 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,790 1,790 2,790-2,800 2,790-2,800
Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,150 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315
Palm olein 795-0,800 795-0,800
Sesame oil 2,940-2,945 2,940-2,945
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,600-27,700 27,500-27,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
