* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were stable due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Sesame oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,000 0,834-1,085 07,000 0,833-1,085
Gondal 09,000 860-1,090 09,500 850-1,092
Jasdan 1,000 823-1,068 1,000 840-1,065
Jamnagar 03,000 846-1,100 04,000 860-1,105
Junagadh 05,000 804-1,070 06,000 815-1,066
Keshod 04,000 834-1,106 04,500 850-1,105
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,924-1,085 0,923-1,085 0,834-1,036 0,833-1,035
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,751-2,015
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,125-2,581
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,330 0,654-0,666 0,653-0,666
Rapeseeds 032 730-753 701-770
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,275 1,275 1,955 1,955
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 610 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 632 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,790 2,810-2,820 2,790-2,800
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,940-2,945
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed