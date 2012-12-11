* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were stable due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,834-1,085 07,000 0,833-1,085 Gondal 09,000 860-1,090 09,500 850-1,092 Jasdan 1,000 823-1,068 1,000 840-1,065 Jamnagar 03,000 846-1,100 04,000 860-1,105 Junagadh 05,000 804-1,070 06,000 815-1,066 Keshod 04,000 834-1,106 04,500 850-1,105 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,924-1,085 0,923-1,085 0,834-1,036 0,833-1,035 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,751-2,015 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,125-2,581 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,330 0,654-0,666 0,653-0,666 Rapeseeds 032 730-753 701-770 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,275 1,955 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 632 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,790 2,810-2,820 2,790-2,800 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,940-2,945 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed