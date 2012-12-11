1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Sesame oil moved up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,924-1,085 0,923-1,085 0,834-1,036 0,833-1,035
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,270 1,275 1,945 1,955
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,040 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 615 610 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 637 632 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,790 2,810-2,820 2,790-2,800
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,105-2,110 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,115-2,120 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,135-2,140 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,150 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,940-2,945
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,600-27,700 27,600-27,700
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
18:09 11Dec12 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Dec 11
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were stable due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Sesame oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,000 0,834-1,085 07,000 0,833-1,085
Gondal 09,000 860-1,090 09,500 850-1,092
Jasdan 1,000 823-1,068 1,000 840-1,065
Jamnagar 03,000 846-1,100 04,000 860-1,105
Junagadh 05,000 804-1,070 06,000 815-1,066
Keshod 04,000 834-1,106 04,500 850-1,105
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,924-1,085 0,923-1,085 0,834-1,036 0,833-1,035
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,751-2,015
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,125-2,581
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,330 0,654-0,666 0,653-0,666
Rapeseeds 032 730-753 701-770
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,275 1,275 1,955 1,955
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 610 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 632 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,790 2,810-2,820 2,790-2,800
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,940-2,945
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
