1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Sesame oil moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,924-1,085 0,923-1,085 0,834-1,036 0,833-1,035 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,275 1,945 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,040 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 615 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 637 632 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,790 2,810-2,820 2,790-2,800 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,105-2,110 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,115-2,120 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,135-2,140 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,150 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,940-2,945 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,600-27,700 27,600-27,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,834-1,085 07,000 0,833-1,085 Gondal 09,000 860-1,090 09,500 850-1,092 Jasdan 1,000 823-1,068 1,000 840-1,065 Jamnagar 03,000 846-1,100 04,000 860-1,105 Junagadh 05,000 804-1,070 06,000 815-1,066 Keshod 04,000 834-1,106 04,500 850-1,105 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,924-1,085 0,923-1,085 0,834-1,036 0,833-1,035 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,751-2,015 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,125-2,581 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,330 0,654-0,666 0,653-0,666 Rapeseeds 032 730-753 701-770 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,275 1,955 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 632 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,790 2,810-2,820 2,790-2,800 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,940-2,945 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed