* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,830-1,080 07,000 0,834-1,085 Gondal 08,500 845-1,094 09,000 860-1,090 Jasdan 1,000 830-1,064 1,000 823-1,068 Jamnagar 02,500 850-1,091 03,000 846-1,100 Junagadh 04,500 800-1,076 05,000 804-1,070 Keshod 04,000 827-1,098 04,000 834-1,106 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,925-1,080 0,924-1,085 0,830-1,031 0,834-1,036 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,040 1,780-2,002 1,751-2,015 Sesame (Black) 0,250 1,875-2,525 2,125-2,581 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,165 0,654-0,668 0,654-0,666 Rapeseeds 120 710-758 730-753 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,270 1,945 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 637 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil label tin 2,115-2,120 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 0,790-0,795 0,795-0,800 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed