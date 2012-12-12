* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,000 0,830-1,080 07,000 0,834-1,085
Gondal 08,500 845-1,094 09,000 860-1,090
Jasdan 1,000 830-1,064 1,000 823-1,068
Jamnagar 02,500 850-1,091 03,000 846-1,100
Junagadh 04,500 800-1,076 05,000 804-1,070
Keshod 04,000 827-1,098 04,000 834-1,106
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,925-1,080 0,924-1,085 0,830-1,031 0,834-1,036
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,040 1,780-2,002 1,751-2,015
Sesame (Black) 0,250 1,875-2,525 2,125-2,581
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,165 0,654-0,668 0,654-0,666
Rapeseeds 120 710-758 730-753
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,270 1,270 1,945 1,945
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 615 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 637 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil label tin 2,115-2,120 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 0,790-0,795 0,795-0,800
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed