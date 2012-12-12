* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 830-1,080 7,000 834-1,085 Gondal 8,500 845-1,094 9,000 860-1,090 Jasdan 1,000 830-1,064 1,000 823-1,068 Jamnagar 2,500 850-1,091 3,000 846-1,100 Junagadh 4,500 800-1,076 5,000 804-1,070 Keshod 4,000 827-1,098 4,000 834-1,106 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 925-1,080 924-1,085 830-1,031 834-1,036 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,040 1,780-2,002 1,751-2,015 Sesame (Black) 250 1,875-2,525 2,125-2,581 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 165 654-0,668 654-0,666 Rapeseeds 120 710-758 730-753 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,270 1,945 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 637 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 725 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 735 730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil label tin 2,115-2,120 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 790-0,795 795-0,800 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 925-1,080 924-1,085 830-1,031 834-1,036 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,270 1,945 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,040 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 612 615 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 634 637 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 730 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 740 730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,115-2,120 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,150 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 785-0,790 795-0,800 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 27,600-27,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed