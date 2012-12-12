* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 13,000-0,14,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 6,000 830-1,080 7,000 834-1,085
Gondal 8,500 845-1,094 9,000 860-1,090
Jasdan 1,000 830-1,064 1,000 823-1,068
Jamnagar 2,500 850-1,091 3,000 846-1,100
Junagadh 4,500 800-1,076 5,000 804-1,070
Keshod 4,000 827-1,098 4,000 834-1,106
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 925-1,080 924-1,085 830-1,031 834-1,036
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,040 1,780-2,002 1,751-2,015
Sesame (Black) 250 1,875-2,525 2,125-2,581
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 165 654-0,668 654-0,666
Rapeseeds 120 710-758 730-753
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,270 1,270 1,945 1,945
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 615 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 637 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 725 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 735 730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil label tin 2,115-2,120 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 790-0,795 795-0,800
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 925-1,080 924-1,085 830-1,031 834-1,036
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,270 1,270 1,945 1,945
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,040 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 612 615 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 634 637 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 730 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 740 730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,115-2,120 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,150 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 785-0,790 795-0,800
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 27,600-27,700
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
