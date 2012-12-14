* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,000 0,840-1,075 06,000 0,830-1,080
Gondal 08,000 856-1,087 08,500 845-1,094
Jasdan 1,000 840-1,061 1,000 830-1,064
Jamnagar 03,000 865-1,080 02,500 850-1,091
Junagadh 05,500 809-1,093 04,500 800-1,076
Keshod 04,000 850-1,095 04,000 827-1,098
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,930-1,075 0,925-1,080 0,840-1,045 0,830-1,031
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,600 1,750-2,011 1,780-2,002
Sesame (Black) 0,270 2,150-2,535 1,875-2,525
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,425 0,669-0,687 0,654-0,668
Rapeseeds 020 715-760 710-758
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,270 1,270 1,945 1,945
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 612 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 634 1,035-1,040 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil label tin 2,115-2,120 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 0,790-0,795 0,785-0,790
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed