* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,840-1,075 06,000 0,830-1,080 Gondal 08,000 856-1,087 08,500 845-1,094 Jasdan 1,000 840-1,061 1,000 830-1,064 Jamnagar 03,000 865-1,080 02,500 850-1,091 Junagadh 05,500 809-1,093 04,500 800-1,076 Keshod 04,000 850-1,095 04,000 827-1,098 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,930-1,075 0,925-1,080 0,840-1,045 0,830-1,031 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,600 1,750-2,011 1,780-2,002 Sesame (Black) 0,270 2,150-2,535 1,875-2,525 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,425 0,669-0,687 0,654-0,668 Rapeseeds 020 715-760 710-758 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,270 1,945 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 612 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 634 1,035-1,040 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil label tin 2,115-2,120 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 0,790-0,795 0,785-0,790 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed