1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil gained due to increased retail demand.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,930-1,075 0,925-1,080 0,840-1,045 0,830-1,031
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,290 1,270 1,975 1,945
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,060 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 620 612 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 642 634 1,035-1,040 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,130-2,135 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,140-2,145 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,160-2,165 2,135-2,140
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,170 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,785-0,790
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,000-28,100 28,500-28,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
15:44 14Dec12 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Dec 14
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,000 0,840-1,075 06,000 0,830-1,080
Gondal 08,000 856-1,087 08,500 845-1,094
Jasdan 1,000 840-1,061 1,000 830-1,064
Jamnagar 03,000 865-1,080 02,500 850-1,091
Junagadh 05,500 809-1,093 04,500 800-1,076
Keshod 04,000 850-1,095 04,000 827-1,098
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,930-1,075 0,925-1,080 0,840-1,045 0,830-1,031
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,600 1,750-2,011 1,780-2,002
Sesame (Black) 0,270 2,150-2,535 1,875-2,525
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,425 0,669-0,687 0,654-0,668
Rapeseeds 020 715-760 710-758
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,270 1,270 1,945 1,945
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 612 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 634 1,035-1,040 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil label tin 2,115-2,120 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 0,790-0,795 0,785-0,790
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
