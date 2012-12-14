1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil gained due to increased retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,930-1,075 0,925-1,080 0,840-1,045 0,830-1,031 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,290 1,270 1,975 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,060 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 620 612 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 642 634 1,035-1,040 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,130-2,135 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,140-2,145 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,160-2,165 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,170 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,785-0,790 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,000-28,100 28,500-28,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:44 14Dec12 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Dec 14 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,840-1,075 06,000 0,830-1,080 Gondal 08,000 856-1,087 08,500 845-1,094 Jasdan 1,000 840-1,061 1,000 830-1,064 Jamnagar 03,000 865-1,080 02,500 850-1,091 Junagadh 05,500 809-1,093 04,500 800-1,076 Keshod 04,000 850-1,095 04,000 827-1,098 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,930-1,075 0,925-1,080 0,840-1,045 0,830-1,031 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,600 1,750-2,011 1,780-2,002 Sesame (Black) 0,270 2,150-2,535 1,875-2,525 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,425 0,669-0,687 0,654-0,668 Rapeseeds 020 715-760 710-758 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,270 1,945 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 612 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 634 1,035-1,040 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil label tin 2,115-2,120 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 0,790-0,795 0,785-0,790 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed