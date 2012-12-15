* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Coconut oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 14,000-15,000 versus 13,000-14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 841-1,075 5,000 840-1,075 Gondal 8,500 850-1,094 8,000 856-1,087 Jasdan 1,000 823-1,080 1,000 840-1,061 Jamnagar 4,000 850-1,101 3,000 865-1,080 Junagadh 6,000 826-1,092 5,500 809-1,093 Keshod 4,000 845-1,104 4,000 850-1,095 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 931-1,075 930-1,075 841-1,055 840-1,045 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 560 1,700-2,025 1,750-2,011 Sesame (Black) 100 2,100-2,550 2,150-2,535 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 425 702-717 669-687 Rapeseeds 45 720-763 715-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,290 1,985 1,975 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,070 2,060 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 642 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 760 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 770 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,140-2,145 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil label tin 2,150-2,155 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,170-2,175 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,180 2,170 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 790-795 790-795 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 850-855 850-855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed