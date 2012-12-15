* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Coconut oil moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 14,000-15,000 versus 13,000-14,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 841-1,075 5,000 840-1,075
Gondal 8,500 850-1,094 8,000 856-1,087
Jasdan 1,000 823-1,080 1,000 840-1,061
Jamnagar 4,000 850-1,101 3,000 865-1,080
Junagadh 6,000 826-1,092 5,500 809-1,093
Keshod 4,000 845-1,104 4,000 850-1,095
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 931-1,075 930-1,075 841-1,055 840-1,045
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 560 1,700-2,025 1,750-2,011
Sesame (Black) 100 2,100-2,550 2,150-2,535
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 425 702-717 669-687
Rapeseeds 45 720-763 715-760
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,290 1,985 1,975
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,070 2,060
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 620 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 642 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 760 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 770 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,140-2,145 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil label tin 2,150-2,155 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,170-2,175 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,180 2,170
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 790-795 790-795
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 850-855 850-855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed