*Groundnut oil prices gained further due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. *Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. *Coconut oil moved up due to bullish trend at producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 931-1,075 930-1,075 841-1,055 840-1,045 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,290 1,985 1,975 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,070 2,060 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 627 620 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 649 642 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 760 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 770 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,140-2,145 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,150-2,155 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,170-2,175 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,180 2,170 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 795-0,800 790-0,795 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,000-28,100 28,000-28,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed