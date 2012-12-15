*Groundnut oil prices gained further due to restricted selling from oil mills.
*Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
*Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
*Coconut oil moved up due to bullish trend at producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 931-1,075 930-1,075 841-1,055 840-1,045
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,295 1,290 1,985 1,975
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,070 2,060
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 627 620 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 649 642 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 760 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 770 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,140-2,145 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,150-2,155 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,170-2,175 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,180 2,170
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 795-0,800 790-0,795
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,000-28,100 28,000-28,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed