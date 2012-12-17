* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil gained due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 60,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,04,000-0,05,000 versus 14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 7,000 842-1,075 4,000 841-1,075 Gondal 9,000 856-1,087 8,500 850-1,094 Jasdan 1,000 810-1,070 1,000 823-1,080 Jamnagar 5,000 860-1,105 4,000 850-1,101 Junagadh 6,500 830-1,079 6,000 826-1,092 Keshod 4,000 850-1,105 4,000 845-1,104 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 932-1,075 931-1,075 842-1,055 841-1,055 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,200 1,701-2,011 1,700-2,025 Sesame (Black) 175 2,121-2,540 2,100-2,550 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,325 710-0,722 702-0,717 Rapeseeds 115 710-762 720-763 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,310 1,295 2,010 1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,070 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 651 649 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 765 760 1,200-1,205 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 775 770 1,220-1,225 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,160-2,165 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil label tin 2,170-2,175 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,190-2,195 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,180 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 800-0,805 795-0,800 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed