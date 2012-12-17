* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil gained due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 60,000 versus 50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,04,000-0,05,000 versus 14,000-0,15,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 7,000 842-1,075 4,000 841-1,075
Gondal 9,000 856-1,087 8,500 850-1,094
Jasdan 1,000 810-1,070 1,000 823-1,080
Jamnagar 5,000 860-1,105 4,000 850-1,101
Junagadh 6,500 830-1,079 6,000 826-1,092
Keshod 4,000 850-1,105 4,000 845-1,104
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 932-1,075 931-1,075 842-1,055 841-1,055
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,200 1,701-2,011 1,700-2,025
Sesame (Black) 175 2,121-2,540 2,100-2,550
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,325 710-0,722 702-0,717
Rapeseeds 115 710-762 720-763
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,310 1,295 2,010 1,985
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,070
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 627 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 651 649 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 765 760 1,200-1,205 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 775 770 1,220-1,225 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,160-2,165 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil label tin 2,170-2,175 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,190-2,195 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,180
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 800-0,805 795-0,800
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed