* Groundnut oil prices increased due to short supply.
* Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 932-1,075 931-1,075 842-1,055 841-1,045
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,115-1,120 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,130-1,131 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,320 1,295 2,020 1,985
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,110 2,070
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 627 627 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 649 649 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 765 760 1,200-1,205 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 775 770 1,220-1,225 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,180-2,185 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,190-2,195 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,210-2,215 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,220 2,180
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 800-0,805 795-0,800
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 28,000-28,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed