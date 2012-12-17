* Groundnut oil prices increased due to short supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 932-1,075 931-1,075 842-1,055 841-1,045 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,115-1,120 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,130-1,131 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,320 1,295 2,020 1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,110 2,070 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 627 627 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 649 649 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 765 760 1,200-1,205 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 775 770 1,220-1,225 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,180-2,185 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,190-2,195 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,210-2,215 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,220 2,180 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 800-0,805 795-0,800 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 28,000-28,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed