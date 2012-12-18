* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 4,000-0,05,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,500 843-1,075 7,000 842-1,075
Gondal 8,500 850-1,090 9,000 856-1,087
Jasdan 1,000 830-1,065 1,000 810-1,070
Jamnagar 3,000 845-1,099 5,000 860-1,105
Junagadh 5,000 840-1,066 6,500 830-1,079
Keshod 4,000 856-1,104 4,000 850-1,105
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 933-1,075 932-1,075 843-1,070 842-1,055
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 920 1,721-2,015 1,701-2,011
Sesame (Black) 350 2,125-2,551 2,121-2,540
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 725 706-0,721 710-0,722
Rapeseeds 20 710-760 710-762
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,330 1,320 2,035 2,020
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,120 2,110
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 627 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 644 649 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 765 765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 775 775 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,200-2,205 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil label tin 2,210-2,215 2,190-2,195
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,230-2,235 2,210-2,215
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,230 2,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 795-0,800 800-0,805
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed