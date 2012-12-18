* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 4,000-0,05,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,500 843-1,075 7,000 842-1,075 Gondal 8,500 850-1,090 9,000 856-1,087 Jasdan 1,000 830-1,065 1,000 810-1,070 Jamnagar 3,000 845-1,099 5,000 860-1,105 Junagadh 5,000 840-1,066 6,500 830-1,079 Keshod 4,000 856-1,104 4,000 850-1,105 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 933-1,075 932-1,075 843-1,070 842-1,055 (auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 920 1,721-2,015 1,701-2,011 Sesame (Black) 350 2,125-2,551 2,121-2,540 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 725 706-0,721 710-0,722 Rapeseeds 20 710-760 710-762 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,330 1,320 2,035 2,020 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,120 2,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 644 649 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 765 765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 775 775 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,200-2,205 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil label tin 2,210-2,215 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,230-2,235 2,210-2,215 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,230 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 795-0,800 800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed