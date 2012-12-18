* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 933-1,075 932-1,075 843-1,070 842-1,055
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,125-1,130 1,105-1,110 1,065-1,070
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,140-1,141 1,120-1,121 1,080-1,081
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,325 1,320 2,025 2,020
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,110 2,110
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 620 627 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 642 649 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 770 765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 780 775 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,185-2,190 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,195-2,200 2,190-2,195
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,215-2,220 2,210-2,215
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,220 2,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 785-0,790 800-0,805
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 29,000-29,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed