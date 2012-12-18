* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 933-1,075 932-1,075 843-1,070 842-1,055 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,125-1,130 1,105-1,110 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,140-1,141 1,120-1,121 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,325 1,320 2,025 2,020 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,110 2,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 620 627 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 642 649 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 770 765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 780 775 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,185-2,190 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,195-2,200 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,215-2,220 2,210-2,215 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,220 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 785-0,790 800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 29,000-29,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed