* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 13,000-0,14,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 6,000 844-1,075
Gondal --,000 ----0,000 8,000 871-1,097
Jasdan 1,000 860-1,075 1,000 850-1,068
Jamnagar 3,000 833-1,074 2,500 825-1,087
Junagadh 6,000 860-1,063 5,500 845-1,059
Keshod 4,500 870-1,094 4,500 855-1,090
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 000-0,000 934-1,075 000-0,000 844-1,070
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,711-1,990
Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,135-2,511
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 000 000-0,000 710-0,725
Rapeseeds --- ----000 710-760
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,325 1,325 2,025 2,025
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,120 2,120
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 617 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 639 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 800 785 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 810 795 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,185-2,190 2,185-2,190
Groundnut oil label tin 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,215-2,220 2,215-2,220
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 780-0,785 775-0,780
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed