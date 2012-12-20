* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 6,000 844-1,075 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 8,000 871-1,097 Jasdan 1,000 860-1,075 1,000 850-1,068 Jamnagar 3,000 833-1,074 2,500 825-1,087 Junagadh 6,000 860-1,063 5,500 845-1,059 Keshod 4,500 870-1,094 4,500 855-1,090 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 934-1,075 000-0,000 844-1,070 (auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,711-1,990 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,135-2,511 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 000 000-0,000 710-0,725 Rapeseeds --- ----000 710-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,325 1,325 2,025 2,025 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,120 2,120 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 617 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 639 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 800 785 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 810 795 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,185-2,190 2,185-2,190 Groundnut oil label tin 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,215-2,220 2,215-2,220 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 780-0,785 775-0,780 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed