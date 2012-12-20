1. Groundnut oil prices held flat due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. 4. Castor oil gained due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 000-0,000 934-1,075 000-0,000 844-1,070 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,325 1,325 2,025 2,025 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,110 2,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 622 617 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 644 639 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 800 785 1,220-1,225 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 810 795 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,185-2,190 2,185-2,190 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,215-2,220 2,215-2,220 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,220 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 785-0,790 775-0,780 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,800-28,900 29,000-29,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. 