1. Groundnut oil prices held flat due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
4. Castor oil gained due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 000-0,000 934-1,075 000-0,000 844-1,070
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,325 1,325 2,025 2,025
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,110 2,110
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 622 617 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 644 639 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 800 785 1,220-1,225 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 810 795 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,185-2,190 2,185-2,190
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,215-2,220 2,215-2,220
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,220 2,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 785-0,790 775-0,780
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,800-28,900 29,000-29,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 13,000-0,14,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 6,000 844-1,075
Gondal --,000 ----0,000 8,000 871-1,097
Jasdan 1,000 860-1,075 1,000 850-1,068
Jamnagar 3,000 833-1,074 2,500 825-1,087
Junagadh 6,000 860-1,063 5,500 845-1,059
Keshod 4,500 870-1,094 4,500 855-1,090
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 000-0,000 934-1,075 000-0,000 844-1,070
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,711-1,990
Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,135-2,511
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 000 000-0,000 710-0,725
Rapeseeds --- ----000 710-760
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,325 1,325 2,025 2,025
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,120 2,120
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 617 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 639 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 800 785 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 810 795 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,185-2,190 2,185-2,190
Groundnut oil label tin 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,215-2,220 2,215-2,220
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 780-0,785 775-0,780
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed