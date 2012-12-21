1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 935-1,076 934-1,075 845-1,075 844-1,070
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,320 1,325 2,020 2,025
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,110 2,110
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 627 622 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 649 644 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 800 800 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 810 810 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,180-2,185 2,185-2,190
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,190-2,195 2,195-2,200
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,210-2,215 2,215-2,220
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,220 2,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 785-0,790 785-0,790
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 28,800-28,900
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 845-1,076 6,000 844-1,075
Gondal 6,500 854-1,085 8,000 871-1,097
Jasdan 1,000 840-1,067 1,000 860-1,075
Jamnagar 2,500 835-1,080 3,000 833-1,074
Junagadh 5,000 823-1,065 6,000 860-1,063
Keshod 4,000 861-1,095 4,500 870-1,094
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 935-1,076 934-1,075 845-1,075 844-1,070
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 880 1,715-1,971 1,711-1,990
Sesame (Black) 200 2,100-2,411 2,135-2,511
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 650 741-0,749 710-0,725
Rapeseeds --- ----000 710-760
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,320 1,325 2,020 2,025
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,120 2,120
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 622 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 644 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 810 800 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 820 810 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,180-2,185 2,185-2,190
Groundnut oil label tin 2,190-2,195 2,195-2,200
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,210-2,215 2,215-2,220
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 790-0,795 785-0,790
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
