1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 935-1,076 934-1,075 845-1,075 844-1,070 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,320 1,325 2,020 2,025 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,110 2,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 627 622 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 649 644 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 800 800 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 810 810 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,180-2,185 2,185-2,190 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,190-2,195 2,195-2,200 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,210-2,215 2,215-2,220 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,220 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 785-0,790 785-0,790 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 28,800-28,900 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 845-1,076 6,000 844-1,075 Gondal 6,500 854-1,085 8,000 871-1,097 Jasdan 1,000 840-1,067 1,000 860-1,075 Jamnagar 2,500 835-1,080 3,000 833-1,074 Junagadh 5,000 823-1,065 6,000 860-1,063 Keshod 4,000 861-1,095 4,500 870-1,094 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 935-1,076 934-1,075 845-1,075 844-1,070 (auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 880 1,715-1,971 1,711-1,990 Sesame (Black) 200 2,100-2,411 2,135-2,511 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 650 741-0,749 710-0,725 Rapeseeds --- ----000 710-760 