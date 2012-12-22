* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 850-1,065 2,500 845-1,076 Gondal 5,500 840-1,070 6,500 854-1,085 Jasdan 1,000 848-1,085 1,000 840-1,067 Jamnagar 2,000 850-1,109 2,500 835-1,080 Junagadh 4,500 820-1,077 5,000 823-1,065 Keshod 4,000 850-1,098 4,000 861-1,095 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 900-1,065 935-1,076 850-1,055 845-1,075 (auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 560 1,720-1,977 1,715-1,971 Sesame (Black) 150 2,110-2,428 2,100-2,411 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,550 721-0,737 741-0,749 Rapeseeds --- ----000 710-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,320 1,320 2,020 2,020 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,120 2,120 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 649 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 790 800 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 800 810 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil label tin 2,190-2,195 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 785-0,790 790-0,795 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed