* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 14,000-0,15,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 850-1,065 2,500 845-1,076
Gondal 5,500 840-1,070 6,500 854-1,085
Jasdan 1,000 848-1,085 1,000 840-1,067
Jamnagar 2,000 850-1,109 2,500 835-1,080
Junagadh 4,500 820-1,077 5,000 823-1,065
Keshod 4,000 850-1,098 4,000 861-1,095
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 900-1,065 935-1,076 850-1,055 845-1,075
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 560 1,720-1,977 1,715-1,971
Sesame (Black) 150 2,110-2,428 2,100-2,411
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,550 721-0,737 741-0,749
Rapeseeds --- ----000 710-760
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,320 1,320 2,020 2,020
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,120 2,120
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 627 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 649 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 790 800 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 800 810 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil label tin 2,190-2,195 2,190-2,195
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 785-0,790 790-0,795
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed