* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 850-1,065 2,500 845-1,076 Gondal 5,500 840-1,070 6,500 854-1,085 Jasdan 1,000 848-1,085 1,000 840-1,067 Jamnagar 2,000 850-1,109 2,500 835-1,080 Junagadh 4,500 820-1,077 5,000 823-1,065 Keshod 4,000 850-1,098 4,000 861-1,095 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 900-1,065 935-1,076 850-1,055 845-1,075 (auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 560 1,720-1,977 1,715-1,971 Sesame (Black) 150 2,110-2,428 2,100-2,411 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,550 721-0,737 741-0,749 Rapeseeds --- ----000 710-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,320 1,320 2,020 2,020 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,120 2,120 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 649 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 790 800 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 800 810 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil label tin 2,190-2,195 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 785-0,790 790-0,795 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. 3. Castor oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 900-1,065 935-1,076 850-1,055 845-1,075 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,320 1,320 2,020 2,020 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,110 2,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 627 627 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 649 649 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 790 800 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 800 810 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,190-2,195 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,220 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 780-0,785 785-0,790 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 28,500-28,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed