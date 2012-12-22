* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 14,000-0,15,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 850-1,065 2,500 845-1,076
Gondal 5,500 840-1,070 6,500 854-1,085
Jasdan 1,000 848-1,085 1,000 840-1,067
Jamnagar 2,000 850-1,109 2,500 835-1,080
Junagadh 4,500 820-1,077 5,000 823-1,065
Keshod 4,000 850-1,098 4,000 861-1,095
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 900-1,065 935-1,076 850-1,055 845-1,075
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 560 1,720-1,977 1,715-1,971
Sesame (Black) 150 2,110-2,428 2,100-2,411
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,550 721-0,737 741-0,749
Rapeseeds --- ----000 710-760
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,320 1,320 2,020 2,020
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,120 2,120
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 627 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 649 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 790 800 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 800 810 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil label tin 2,190-2,195 2,190-2,195
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 785-0,790 790-0,795
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
3. Castor oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 900-1,065 935-1,076 850-1,055 845-1,075
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,320 1,320 2,020 2,020
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,110 2,110
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 627 627 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 649 649 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 790 800 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 800 810 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,190-2,195 2,190-2,195
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,220 2,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 780-0,785 785-0,790
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 28,500-28,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed