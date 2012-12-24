* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. * Palm olien moved up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 45,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 18,000-0,19,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,500 850-1,065 4,000 850-1,065 Gondal 6,000 846-1,080 5,500 840-1,070 Jasdan 1,000 850-1,067 1,000 848-1,085 Jamnagar 2,500 857-1,098 2,000 850-1,109 Junagadh 5,000 840-1,069 4,500 820-1,077 Keshod 4,000 860-1,099 4,000 850-1,098 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 900-1,065 900-1,065 850-1,055 850-1,055 (auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,120 1,721-1,971 1,720-1,977 Sesame (Black) 100 2,115-2,425 2,110-2,428 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,240 710-0,724 721-0,737 Rapeseeds 20 700-751 710-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,320 1,990 2,020 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 649 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 775 790 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 785 800 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,210-2,215 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 790-0,795 780-0,785 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed