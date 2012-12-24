1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. 4. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,900-1,065 0,900-1,065 0,850-1,055 0,850-1,055 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,155-1,160 1,085-1,090 1,105-1,110 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,170-1,171 1,100-1,101 1,120-1,121 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,320 1,980 2,020 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,090 2,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 620 627 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 642 649 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,790 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,800 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,160-2,165 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,170-2,175 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,190-2,195 2,210-2,215 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,200 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,320-1,325 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,000-28,100 28,500-28,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 17:20 24Dec12 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Dec 24 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. * Palm olien moved up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 45,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 18,000-0,19,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,500 850-1,065 4,000 850-1,065 Gondal 6,000 846-1,080 5,500 840-1,070 Jasdan 1,000 850-1,067 1,000 848-1,085 Jamnagar 2,500 857-1,098 2,000 850-1,109 Junagadh 5,000 840-1,069 4,500 820-1,077 Keshod 4,000 860-1,099 4,000 850-1,098 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 900-1,065 900-1,065 850-1,055 850-1,055 (auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,120 1,721-1,971 1,720-1,977 Sesame (Black) 100 2,115-2,425 2,110-2,428 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,240 710-0,724 721-0,737 Rapeseeds 20 700-751 710-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,320 1,990 2,020 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 649 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 775 790 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 785 800 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,210-2,215 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 790-0,795 780-0,785 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/ Monday, 24 December 2012 17:20:31RTRS {C}ENDS