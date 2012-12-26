* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 800-1,080 5,500 850-1,065 Gondal 6,500 840-1,095 6,000 846-1,080 Jasdan 1,000 824-1,060 1,000 850-1,067 Jamnagar 3,000 840-1,081 2,500 857-1,098 Junagadh 5,500 820-1,065 5,000 840-1,069 Keshod 4,000 850-1,100 4,000 860-1,099 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-1,080 900-1,065 800-0,950 850-1,055 (auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 640 1,725-2,000 1,721-1,971 Sesame (Black) 160 2,230-2,502 2,115-2,425 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 900 696-0,711 710-0,724 Rapeseeds 15 705-765 700-751 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,295 1,985 1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 644 642 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 755 770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 765 780 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,200 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 790-0,795 780-0,785 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed