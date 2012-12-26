* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 20,000-0,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,000 800-1,080 5,500 850-1,065
Gondal 6,500 840-1,095 6,000 846-1,080
Jasdan 1,000 824-1,060 1,000 850-1,067
Jamnagar 3,000 840-1,081 2,500 857-1,098
Junagadh 5,500 820-1,065 5,000 840-1,069
Keshod 4,000 850-1,100 4,000 860-1,099
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 850-1,080 900-1,065 800-0,950 850-1,055
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 640 1,725-2,000 1,721-1,971
Sesame (Black) 160 2,230-2,502 2,115-2,425
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 900 696-0,711 710-0,724
Rapeseeds 15 705-765 700-751
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,295 1,985 1,980
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,090
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 620 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 644 642 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 755 770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 765 780 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,190-2,195
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,200
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 790-0,795 780-0,785
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed