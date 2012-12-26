1. Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
4. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,850-1,080 0,900-1,065 0,800-0,950 0,850-1,055
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,135-1,140 1,075-1,080 1,085-1,090
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,150-1,151 1,090-1,091 1,100-1,101
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,295 1,955 1,980
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,080 2,090
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 615 620 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 637 642 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,770 1,180-1,185 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,780 1,200-1,205 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,150-2,155 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,160-2,165 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,180-2,185 2,190-2,195
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,190 2,200
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,780-0,785
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,000-28,100 28,000-28,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
15:38 26Dec12 RTRS-Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Dec 26
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 20,000-0,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,000 800-1,080 5,500 850-1,065
Gondal 6,500 840-1,095 6,000 846-1,080
Jasdan 1,000 824-1,060 1,000 850-1,067
Jamnagar 3,000 840-1,081 2,500 857-1,098
Junagadh 5,500 820-1,065 5,000 840-1,069
Keshod 4,000 850-1,100 4,000 860-1,099
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 850-1,080 900-1,065 800-0,950 850-1,055
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 640 1,725-2,000 1,721-1,971
Sesame (Black) 160 2,230-2,502 2,115-2,425
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 900 696-0,711 710-0,724
Rapeseeds 15 705-765 700-751
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,295 1,985 1,980
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,090
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 620 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 644 642 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 755 770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 765 780 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,190-2,195
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,200
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 790-0,795 780-0,785
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
