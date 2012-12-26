1. Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. 4. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,850-1,080 0,900-1,065 0,800-0,950 0,850-1,055 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,135-1,140 1,075-1,080 1,085-1,090 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,150-1,151 1,090-1,091 1,100-1,101 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,295 1,955 1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,080 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 615 620 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 637 642 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,770 1,180-1,185 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,780 1,200-1,205 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,150-2,155 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,160-2,165 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,180-2,185 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,190 2,200 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,780-0,785 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,000-28,100 28,000-28,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:38 26Dec12 RTRS-Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Dec 26 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 800-1,080 5,500 850-1,065 Gondal 6,500 840-1,095 6,000 846-1,080 Jasdan 1,000 824-1,060 1,000 850-1,067 Jamnagar 3,000 840-1,081 2,500 857-1,098 Junagadh 5,500 820-1,065 5,000 840-1,069 Keshod 4,000 850-1,100 4,000 860-1,099 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-1,080 900-1,065 800-0,950 850-1,055 (auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 640 1,725-2,000 1,721-1,971 Sesame (Black) 160 2,230-2,502 2,115-2,425 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 900 696-0,711 710-0,724 Rapeseeds 15 705-765 700-751 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,295 1,985 1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 644 642 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 755 770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 765 780 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,200 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 790-0,795 780-0,785 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed