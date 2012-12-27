* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien moved up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 45,000 versus 50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,500 720-1,050 5,000 800-1,080
Gondal 6,000 800-1,071 6,500 840-1,095
Jasdan 1,000 814-1,040 1,000 824-1,060
Jamnagar 3,000 825-1,075 3,000 840-1,081
Junagadh 5,000 824-1,033 5,500 820-1,065
Keshod 4,000 856-1,079 4,000 850-1,100
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 825-1,050 850-1,080 720-0,975 800-0,950
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 700 1,740-2,005 1,725-2,000
Sesame (Black) 106 2,235-2,505 2,230-2,502
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 750 680-0,695 696-0,711
Rapeseeds 45 710-740 705-765
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,955 1,955
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 615 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 637 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 740 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 750 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil label tin 2,160-2,165 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 795-0,800 790-0,795
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed