* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien moved up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 45,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 720-1,050 5,000 800-1,080 Gondal 6,000 800-1,071 6,500 840-1,095 Jasdan 1,000 814-1,040 1,000 824-1,060 Jamnagar 3,000 825-1,075 3,000 840-1,081 Junagadh 5,000 824-1,033 5,500 820-1,065 Keshod 4,000 856-1,079 4,000 850-1,100 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 825-1,050 850-1,080 720-0,975 800-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 700 1,740-2,005 1,725-2,000 Sesame (Black) 106 2,235-2,505 2,230-2,502 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 750 680-0,695 696-0,711 Rapeseeds 45 710-740 705-765 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,955 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 637 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 740 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 750 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil label tin 2,160-2,165 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 795-0,800 790-0,795 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed