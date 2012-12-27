1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 825-1,050 850-1,080 720-0,975 800-0,950
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,115-1,120 1,065-1,070 1,075-1,080
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,130-1,131 1,080-1,081 1,090-1,091
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,955 1,955
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,080 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 621 615 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 643 637 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,160-2,165 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,190 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm olein 795-0,800 790-0,795
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,000-28,100 28,000-28,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
15:38 27Dec12 RTRS-Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Dec 27
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien moved up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 45,000 versus 50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,500 720-1,050 5,000 800-1,080
Gondal 6,000 800-1,071 6,500 840-1,095
Jasdan 1,000 814-1,040 1,000 824-1,060
Jamnagar 3,000 825-1,075 3,000 840-1,081
Junagadh 5,000 824-1,033 5,500 820-1,065
Keshod 4,000 856-1,079 4,000 850-1,100
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 825-1,050 850-1,080 720-0,975 800-0,950
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 700 1,740-2,005 1,725-2,000
Sesame (Black) 106 2,235-2,505 2,230-2,502
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 750 680-0,695 696-0,711
Rapeseeds 45 710-740 705-765
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,955 1,955
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 615 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 637 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 740 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 750 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil label tin 2,160-2,165 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 795-0,800 790-0,795
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/
For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes:
Thursday, 27 December 2012 15:38:22RTRS {EN}ENDS