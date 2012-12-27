1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 825-1,050 850-1,080 720-0,975 800-0,950 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,115-1,120 1,065-1,070 1,075-1,080 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,130-1,131 1,080-1,081 1,090-1,091 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,955 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 621 615 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 643 637 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,160-2,165 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,190 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 795-0,800 790-0,795 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,000-28,100 28,000-28,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:38 27Dec12 RTRS-Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Dec 27 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien moved up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 45,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 720-1,050 5,000 800-1,080 Gondal 6,000 800-1,071 6,500 840-1,095 Jasdan 1,000 814-1,040 1,000 824-1,060 Jamnagar 3,000 825-1,075 3,000 840-1,081 Junagadh 5,000 824-1,033 5,500 820-1,065 Keshod 4,000 856-1,079 4,000 850-1,100 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 825-1,050 850-1,080 720-0,975 800-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 700 1,740-2,005 1,725-2,000 Sesame (Black) 106 2,235-2,505 2,230-2,502 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 750 680-0,695 696-0,711 Rapeseeds 45 710-740 705-765 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,955 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 637 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 740 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 750 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil label tin 2,160-2,165 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 795-0,800 790-0,795 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed