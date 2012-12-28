* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 21,000-0,22,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 750-1,071 4,500 720-1,050
Gondal 5,000 809-1,075 6,000 800-1,071
Jasdan 1,000 790-1,043 1,000 814-1,040
Jamnagar 2,000 810-1,054 3,000 825-1,075
Junagadh 4,000 814-1,035 5,000 824-1,033
Keshod 3,500 838-1,080 4,000 856-1,079
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 850-1,071 825-1,050 750-0,950 720-0,975
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 760 1,750-2,065 1,740-2,005
Sesame (Black) 160 2,130-2,485 2,235-2,505
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,150 684-0,700 680-0,695
Rapeseeds 70 710-740 710-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,285 1,280 1,960 1,955
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 621 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 643 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 755 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 765 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil label tin 2,165-2,170 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,315-1,320 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 795-0,800 795-0,800
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed