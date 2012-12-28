* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 750-1,071 4,500 720-1,050 Gondal 5,000 809-1,075 6,000 800-1,071 Jasdan 1,000 790-1,043 1,000 814-1,040 Jamnagar 2,000 810-1,054 3,000 825-1,075 Junagadh 4,000 814-1,035 5,000 824-1,033 Keshod 3,500 838-1,080 4,000 856-1,079 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-1,071 825-1,050 750-0,950 720-0,975 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 760 1,750-2,065 1,740-2,005 Sesame (Black) 160 2,130-2,485 2,235-2,505 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,150 684-0,700 680-0,695 Rapeseeds 70 710-740 710-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,285 1,280 1,960 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 621 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 643 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 755 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 765 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil label tin 2,165-2,170 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,315-1,320 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 795-0,800 795-0,800 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed