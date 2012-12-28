1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,850-1,071 0,825-1,050 0,750-0,950 0,720-0,975
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,290 1,280 1,970 1,955
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,090 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 625 621 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 647 643 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,160-2,165 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,170-2,175 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,190-2,195 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,200 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm olein 0,805-0,810 0,795-0,800
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,000-28,100 28,000-28,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
15:52 28Dec12 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Dec 28
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 21,000-0,22,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 750-1,071 4,500 720-1,050
Gondal 5,000 809-1,075 6,000 800-1,071
Jasdan 1,000 790-1,043 1,000 814-1,040
Jamnagar 2,000 810-1,054 3,000 825-1,075
Junagadh 4,000 814-1,035 5,000 824-1,033
Keshod 3,500 838-1,080 4,000 856-1,079
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 850-1,071 825-1,050 750-0,950 720-0,975
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 760 1,750-2,065 1,740-2,005
Sesame (Black) 160 2,130-2,485 2,235-2,505
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,150 684-0,700 680-0,695
Rapeseeds 70 710-740 710-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,285 1,280 1,960 1,955
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 621 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 643 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 755 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 765 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil label tin 2,165-2,170 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,315-1,320 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 795-0,800 795-0,800
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/
Friday, 28 December 2012 15:52:14RTRS {C}ENDS