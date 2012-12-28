1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,850-1,071 0,825-1,050 0,750-0,950 0,720-0,975 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,290 1,280 1,970 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,090 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 621 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 647 643 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,160-2,165 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,170-2,175 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,190-2,195 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,200 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 0,805-0,810 0,795-0,800 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,000-28,100 28,000-28,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:52 28Dec12 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Dec 28 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 750-1,071 4,500 720-1,050 Gondal 5,000 809-1,075 6,000 800-1,071 Jasdan 1,000 790-1,043 1,000 814-1,040 Jamnagar 2,000 810-1,054 3,000 825-1,075 Junagadh 4,000 814-1,035 5,000 824-1,033 Keshod 3,500 838-1,080 4,000 856-1,079 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-1,071 825-1,050 750-0,950 720-0,975 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 760 1,750-2,065 1,740-2,005 Sesame (Black) 160 2,130-2,485 2,235-2,505 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,150 684-0,700 680-0,695 Rapeseeds 70 710-740 710-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,285 1,280 1,960 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 621 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 643 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 755 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 765 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil label tin 2,165-2,170 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,315-1,320 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 795-0,800 795-0,800 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/ Friday, 28 December 2012 15:52:14RTRS {C}ENDS